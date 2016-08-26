Aug 26 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co Ltd :

* Says its unit, a Beijing-based tobacco company, plans to set up a JV in Yantai with Yantai-based wine industry company

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in enterprise management, food wholesaling and storage service

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 1 million yuan and the unit will hold 60 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/blEnJT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)