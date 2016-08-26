Aug 26 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 10.2 million yuan to set up a new energy technology joint venture, with Guangzhou-based new energy firm

* Says JV with registered capital of 20 million yuan and the co to hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WaU7vw

