BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 10.2 million yuan to set up a new energy technology joint venture, with Guangzhou-based new energy firm
* Says JV with registered capital of 20 million yuan and the co to hold a 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WaU7vw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.