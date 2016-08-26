Aug 26 Jih Sun Financial Holding :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$365,144,600 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1,460,578,110 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 12

* Last date before book closure Sep. 13 with book closure period from Sep. 14 to Sep. 18

* Record date Sep. 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SqmkgJ

