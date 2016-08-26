BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Jih Sun Financial Holding :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$365,144,600 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1,460,578,110 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 12
* Last date before book closure Sep. 13 with book closure period from Sep. 14 to Sep. 18
* Record date Sep. 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SqmkgJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.