BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Concord Securities :
* Says it repurchased 25 million shares of the company during June 30 to Aug. 26
* Says total purchase amount of T$171,128,720
* Repurchased 45,000,000 shares of its common shares as of Aug. 26, representing a 6.8 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4zbZan
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.