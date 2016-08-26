UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Hong Kong-based holding subsidiary plans to set up two units in the Cayman Islands, named as Peak Creation Investments Limited and Wisdom Creation Investments Limited
* Says investment for each unit is $500,000
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8aLRtb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources