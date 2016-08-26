BRIEF-Paean3 buys 5.5 pct stake in iNtRON Biotechnology
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake
Aug 26 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($299.91 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on August 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cdUFF0; bit.ly/2blfnmp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6687 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company