Aug 26 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($299.91 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on August 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cdUFF0; bit.ly/2blfnmp

