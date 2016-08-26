Aug 26 ZTE Corp :

* Says the co and CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK's wholly owned subsidiary to jointly inject capital into the co's Xi'an-based wholly owned software subsidiary

* Says the stake held by the co in the unit to be lowered to 75.32 pct from 100 pct and CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK's wholly owned subsidiary to raise stake to 24.68 pct from 0 pct

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DLWRLc

