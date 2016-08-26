HONG KONG Aug 26 Short-seller Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research, said on Friday that his firm would consider appealing against a Hong Kong tribunal ruling that found him culpable of market misconduct for the publication of a June 2012 report on Chinese property developer Evergrande .

In a emailed statement, Left said the ruling marked a step backwards for fair and open markets in Hong Kong and that the research firm stood by its journalistic integrity.

"This court's opinion simply stifles negative commentary. Our lawyers will consider all options for appeal," he added.

