BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to acquire 88.2 percent stake in financial firm for 9.5 billion yuan ($1.42 billion) via cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bSqzmv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6687 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.