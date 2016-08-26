Aug 26 India's Tata Motors Ltd exec says:

* JLR operating margin for Q1 at 12.3 percent compared with 16.4 percent in year ago quarter

* Have a robust foreign exchange hedging policy for Jaguar Land Rover business

* Going to break ground at Slovakia plant in the next few days

* Impact on JLR margins due to lower local market incentive in China this quarter compared with a year ago

* India's Tata Motors on Friday posted a 57 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, as foreign exchange losses after Britain's decision to leave the European Union offset higher sales at its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)