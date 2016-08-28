Aug 28 (Reuters) -
* Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Sunday
said it has received consent from the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York and Superintendency of Banks of Panama to inspect
banking branches of Mega Financial in New York and
Panama.
* Inspectors can start work on Monday, the FSC said.
* The move is the Taiwan government's latest investigation
of state-run Mega Financial, the New York banking unit of which
was fined $180 million by New York's state financial regulator
for violating anti-money laundering regulations.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by David Goodman)