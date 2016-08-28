BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its H1 net profit up 23.25 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($269.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bAob3Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 President Donald Trump was set to unveil his pick on Tuesday for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, likely choosing a conservative judge to try to shape the court for years to come on issues like abortion and gun and religious rights.