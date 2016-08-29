Aug 29 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :

* Says co's Jiujiang-based subsidiary plans to set up a commercial unit and to transfer the new unit at book value of 931.8 million yuan to co after establishment

* Says co's Ganzhou-based real-estate sub-subsidiary plans to set up a wholly owned asset management unit and to transfer the new unit at book value of 265.3 million yuan to co after establishment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dzoH9o ; goo.gl/r77S1W

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)