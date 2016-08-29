BRIEF-Union Bank Of the Philippines and unit signs distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
Aug 29 Lvjing Holding Co Ltd :
* Says a Beijing-based asset management firm will hold a 11.70 percent stake in co after private placement offerings, ups from 0 percent
* Says a Tibet-based technology firm will hold a 8.10 percent stake up from 0 percent
* Says Tianan Life Insurance Limited will hold a 22.51 percent stake up from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder of co after transaction
* Changes due to private placement offerings plan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sS53M9 ; goo.gl/XTYOSR ; goo.gl/TACmVu ; goo.gl/Ff1qMy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless