Aug 29 Lvjing Holding Co Ltd :

* Says a Beijing-based asset management firm will hold a 11.70 percent stake in co after private placement offerings, ups from 0 percent

* Says a Tibet-based technology firm will hold a 8.10 percent stake up from 0 percent

* Says Tianan Life Insurance Limited will hold a 22.51 percent stake up from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder of co after transaction

* Changes due to private placement offerings plan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sS53M9 ; goo.gl/XTYOSR ; goo.gl/TACmVu ; goo.gl/Ff1qMy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)