Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 DHC Software Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up intelligent technology unit in Zhejiang, with registered capital of 50 million yuan
* Says it plans to use 80 million yuan to set up technology JV in Beijing with partners, with registered capital of 100 million yuan
* Says it plans to set up software unit in Zhengzhou, with registered capital of 100 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IVWkQZ; goo.gl/oOyTjJ; goo.gl/ZtVLOD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)