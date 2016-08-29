Aug 29 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co., Ltd. :

* Says it jointly with partners completed investment of 60 percent stake in a Fujian-based agricultural development firm via industry investment fund

* Says it and partners also completed investment of 20 percent stake in Ganzhou-based farming firm via the fund

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KSnOFI

