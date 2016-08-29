Aug 29 Jinyuan Cement Co Ltd :

* Says its Qinghai-based wholly owned cement unit signed a financial leasing to sell partial equipments and facilities to finance 154.3 million yuan

* To lease back the equipments and facilities with a term of three years

* Says co will provide guarantee for the unit's financial leasing

