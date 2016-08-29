Aug 29 Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co., Ltd:

* Says it will sell 30 percent stake in Shanghai-based information technology unit

* Says listing price of 160.8 million yuan

* Says the company's stake in the unit will be decreased to 28.96 percent down from 58.96 percent

