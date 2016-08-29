HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 8:32 P.M. EST/0132 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Aug 29 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jan 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 784 mln 745 mln Net 283 mln 253 mln Div 2,360 yen 2,100 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.