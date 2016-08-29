BRIEF-Union Bank Of the Philippines and unit signs distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
Aug 29 Japan Living Service Co Ltd :
* Says it completes liquidation of its wholly owned Osaka-based real-estate consultant unit by Aug. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kaTzpx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless