Aug 29 Akatsuki Corp :

* Says it plans to issue the second tranche unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen with subscription period from Sep. 14 to Sep. 29, payment date on Sep. 30

* Says bonds with coupon rate of 1 percent and maturity date on Sep. 29, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bbeQmc

