BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of a bank in Chongqing, with investment of 480 million yuan and holds a 16 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pIJ4dW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen