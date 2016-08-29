Aug 29 SK NO.2 Special Purpose Acquisition Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will merge with Hankang Intertrade Co., Ltd.

* Says merger ratio of 1 : 801.3545000 between the company and Hankang Intertrade

* Says 48.1 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Feb. 2, 2017 and registered date of Feb. 6, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/me05x0

(Beijing Headline News)