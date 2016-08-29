BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue non-public corporate bonds worth up to 500 million yuan with a term of up to 5 years
* Says proceeds to be used for supplement of working capital
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen