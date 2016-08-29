BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for H1 to H3 of 2016 expected to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 226 million to 271.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of H1 to H3 of 2015 was 150.7 million yuan
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen