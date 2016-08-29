Aug 29 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 to H3 of 2016 expected to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 226 million to 271.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 to H3 of 2015 was 150.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Yn6n43

