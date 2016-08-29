BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 49.5 percent y/y at 838.3 million yuan ($125.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bL8pVv
($1 = 6.6786 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen