Aug 29 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :

* Says it to invest 107.5 million yuan to acquire 70 percent stake in an Anhui-based hospital management company via stake acquisition and capital injection

* Says it to invest 70.7 million yuan to acquire 20.2 percent stake in a Beijing-based medical technology company via stake acquisition and capital injection

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FNQgST;goo.gl/7OEPYS

