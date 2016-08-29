Aug 29 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Lepu Pharmaceuticals, Inc to invest 150 million yuan in a Beijing-based pharmaceutical company and plans to hold 75 percent stake in it via stake acquisition and capital injection

* Says Lepu Pharmaceuticals, Inc to invest 90 million yuan in a Xinxiang-based pharmaceutical company and plans to hold 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fHXXU7;goo.gl/FmzpxP

