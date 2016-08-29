BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Lepu Pharmaceuticals, Inc to invest 150 million yuan in a Beijing-based pharmaceutical company and plans to hold 75 percent stake in it via stake acquisition and capital injection
* Says Lepu Pharmaceuticals, Inc to invest 90 million yuan in a Xinxiang-based pharmaceutical company and plans to hold 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fHXXU7;goo.gl/FmzpxP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen