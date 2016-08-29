BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
Aug 29 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2016 H1 as a record of Sept. 2
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sept. 5 and the dividend will be paid on Sept. 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ISSVrT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).