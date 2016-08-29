Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 Jetway Information :
* Says it will repurchase 6,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 30 to Oct. 29
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$6 per share ~ T$9 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$256,868,112
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KMuHWX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)