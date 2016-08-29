Aug 29 Jetway Information :

* Says it will repurchase 6,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 30 to Oct. 29

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$6 per share ~ T$9 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$256,868,112

