BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
Aug 29 Concord Securities :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.21 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 19
* Last date before book closure Sep. 20 with book closure period from Sep. 21 to Sep. 25
* Record date Sep. 25
* Payment date Oct. 21
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8LgNyA
Beijing Headline News
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).