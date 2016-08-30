Aug 30 Beijing Honggao Creative Construction Design Co Ltd:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to rise 8.1 percent to 17.11 percent, or to be 120 million yuan to 130 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to be 160 million to 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/340HTU

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)