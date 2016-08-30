Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 30 Yahoo Japan Corp :
* Says the co, the unit of SoftBank Group Corp, will buy 2.3 million shares of eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd for 2.67 billion yen via takeover bid
* Says the co will also buy 127,800 new shares of eBook Initiative Japan for 108.6 million yen via private placement
* Says payment date on Sep. 5
* Says the co will increase stake in eBook Initiative Japan to 44.6 percent from 0 percent after the investment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/amvm1x; goo.gl/ytH30U; goo.gl/VjTl2K; goo.gl/VpMdhs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)