Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 30 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group Co Ltd :
* Says it signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with partner, a telephone service company
* The parties will cooperate in telecommunication service, OTT new media operation business, global Internet private network service, SDN/NFV network reconstruction and ICT innovation incubator field
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QRIX3q
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)