SE Asia Stocks-Flat on lacklustre trade; U.S. travel curbs hurt

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 30 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Monday as trading remained subdued with some markets shut for Lunar new year, while concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration curbs hurt the sentiment. Trump on Friday barred refugees for four months, with an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from seven other nations. "Last week Trump made good on promises towards immigration and withdrawing from trade