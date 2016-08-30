BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 30 Aeon Financial Service Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 7.8 million new shares via public offerings
* Plans to issue 8.0 million new shares to Aeon Co Ltd and 1.2 million new shares to Nomura Securities Co Ltd, via private placement
* Plans to issue first unsecured convertible bonds with warrants, worth 30 billion yen, with no interests
* Further details to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dB9yyJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax