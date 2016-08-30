Aug 30 Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its China-based unit set up a JV in Chongqing, China, with a China-based company, Cory Pharmaceutical Co., LTD

* Says the JV is capitalized at 200 million yuan

* Says the unit is holding 49 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/v44D4j

