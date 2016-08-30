Aug 30 West Japan Railway Co :

* Says the co signed a capital and business alliance agreement with Nippon Signal Co Ltd on Aug. 30

* The co plans to acquire 2.1 million shares (equivalent to 3.0 percent of total outstanding shares) in Nippon Signal

* Nippon Signal plans to buy 49.0 percent stake in Tetsuden Co Ltd which is the subsidiary of the co's

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8b7BaP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)