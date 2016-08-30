Aug 30 Hot Tech Co Ltd :

* Says the company decides to withdraw plan of acquiring 1.2 million shares of Union Savings Bank acquisition which was initially announced on Oct. 26, 2015

* Says the co will also withdraw private placement plan which was initially announced on Jan. 22, 2015

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tvg73a; goo.gl/uFdmFh

