Aug 30 Mitsubishi Motors Corp :

* Says it expects the latest fuel economy revelation to have little impact on plans for Nissan Motor Co Ltd to take a stake in the embattled automaker

* Says it plans to pay customers compensation of up to 100,000 yen ($978) each for additional models with overstated fuel economy

* Says it will stop domestic sales of affected models ($1 = 102.3000 yen)