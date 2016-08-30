Aug 30 Guangdong Yantang Dairy Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 523.5 million yuan ($78.41 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says share trade to resume on August 31

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cbjFeX ; bit.ly/2bFNWzS

