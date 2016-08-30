PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 30 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 12.6 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($194.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2byg5u1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6743 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House. While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries, many of their co
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.