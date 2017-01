Aug 30 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug to treat a bleeding disorder met its main goal in the first of two late-stage trials.

The drug, fostamatinib, is being studied to treat immune thrombocytopenia.

Rigel said the results from the second late-stage trial are expected in October or November 2016. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Savio D'Souza)