Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Sees 2016 Q1~Q3 net profit to be 0 million yuan to 10 million yuan, compared to net loss of Q1~Q3 of 2015(222.2 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E49d5m

* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants