UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 40 million yuan to set up an e-commerce joint venture with two partners
* Says JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan and the co to hold a 40 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cDLsyW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources