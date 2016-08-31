Aug 31 Oncolys BioPharma Inc :

* Says it submitted clinical trial plan (protocol) to the United States Food and Drug Administration for phase II clinical trial of oncolytic virus OBP-301 (Telomelysin) in U.S

* Says unresectable or metastatic malignant melanoma is the target of the clinical trial

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EqEsKO

