BRIEF-SEASPINE ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF VU APOD PRIME NANOMETALENE SYSTEM
* FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ITS VU APOD PRIME NANOMETALENE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Oncolys BioPharma Inc :
* Says it submitted clinical trial plan (protocol) to the United States Food and Drug Administration for phase II clinical trial of oncolytic virus OBP-301 (Telomelysin) in U.S
* Says unresectable or metastatic malignant melanoma is the target of the clinical trial
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EqEsKO
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ITS VU APOD PRIME NANOMETALENE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iqbuds have achieved CE certification for Europe and IC certification for Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-foreshadowed Federal Court of Australia proceeding