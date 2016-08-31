UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says a Tokyo-based holdings company(that wholly owned by Development Bank of Japan Inc.) will raise 92.4 percent stake in the co via takeover bid on Sep. 8
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wSR13O
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources