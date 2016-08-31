UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Parco Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell commercial facilities in Shiga-based unit for an undisclosed price on Oct. 31 and to terminate the business in the unit effective Aug. 31, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KOG5a2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources