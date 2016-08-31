Aug 31 PALEMO Co Ltd :

* Says an investment partnership offered a takeover bid for 7.6 million shares (no less than 7,493,442 shares and no more than 7.6 million shares) of the company

* Says the investment partnership plans to hold 63.1 pct stake in the co after transaction

* Says the investment partnership offered purchase price at 100 yen per share

* Takeover bid total amount at 760 million yen

* Offering period from Sep. 5 to Oct. 17

* Settlement starts on Oct. 24

