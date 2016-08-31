Aug 31 Alpha Group :

* Says its unit plans to set up a fund management JV in Zhuhai, with registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 35 percent stake in the JV

* Says the unit plans to set up 1 billion yuan worth buyout fund with partners, which will be invested in post-entertainment industry

