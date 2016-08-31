UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Alpha Group :
* Says its unit plans to set up a fund management JV in Zhuhai, with registered capital of 10 million yuan
* Says the unit will hold 35 percent stake in the JV
* Says the unit plans to set up 1 billion yuan worth buyout fund with partners, which will be invested in post-entertainment industry
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dEc3sE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources